Leisure Demand & Bookings to Aid Marriott (MAR) Q1 Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 1, 2024, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 68.4%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.17 per share, indicating growth of 3.8% from $2.09 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $6 billion, suggesting growth of 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Marriot’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from pent-up leisure demand, solid global booking trends and unit expansion efforts. This, along with significant growth in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) and higher Average Daily Rate (ADR) driven by solid demand from small and medium-sized businesses, are likely to have fueled the company's first-quarter revenue growth. The company anticipates a 4-5% year-over-year increase in worldwide system-wide RevPAR for the first quarter.

We expect RevPAR in worldwide, international and U.S. and Canada markets to rise 4.3% to $121.4, 8.7% to $118.3 and 5.4% to $126.2, respectively, from the prior-year actuals. We also forecast Asia Pacific RevPAR to grow 13.3% to $129.9 from the year-earlier levels.

Expectations for sustained growth in broadening its global lodging portfolio, including ongoing discussions for projects like Citi Express in the Caribbean and Latin America and Four Points Express in Europe, are likely to have contributed to hotel openings during the first quarter.

Solid contributions from the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and asset-light business model initiative are likely to have aided the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Member acquisitions, collaborations within the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem and co-branded credit cards are expected to have added to the positive outcomes. For the first quarter, the company expects gross fee revenues to range between $1,190 million and $1,205 million.

However, the challenging financing environment in the United States and Europe poses challenges to the execution of the company’s growth strategy. MAR predicts revenues from owned leases and other sources (net of expenses) to decline year over year owing to ongoing renovations on several owned properties and the transition of the CALA property from owned to managed status.

These factors, along with expenses related to MGM integration, are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the to-be reported quarter. Marriott projects first-quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.12-$2.19.

Our take

Investors should consider holding onto Marriott’s shares due to its enduring strength, robust fundamentals and expansion strategies. With MAR’s shares having increased by 28% in the last six months compared with the industry's 28.2% rally, a cautious approach is advisable amid unclear market signals. Opting to refrain from initiating new positions in MAR during this period can help mitigate exposure to uncertainties, allowing investors to await a more opportune entry point or a clearer trajectory for the company's performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marriott this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Marriott has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

