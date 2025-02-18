Leishen Energy Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Strategic Market Expansion Efforts

Leishen Energy reports fiscal 2024 results with increased cash flow but decreased revenue and net income, citing market challenges.
Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. reported its fiscal year 2024 financial results, reflecting a notable increase in operating cash flow by 243% to $15.07 million, although total revenues decreased by 5.5% to $69.07 million due to lower domestic sales of clean-energy equipment. The company also experienced a decline in net income, which fell by 31.3% to $7.99 million, influenced by rising operating expenses primarily linked to international expansion and R&D. Despite the challenges, management expressed optimism about the company's positioning in new energy sectors and international markets, with plans for further global project pursuits and investment in patented technologies to drive future growth.
Potential Positives
- Operating cash flow grew 243%, indicating strong financial health and improved efficiency in operations.
- The company successfully expanded its new energy sales revenue by 11.3%, signaling growing demand in this segment.
- Strategic international market expansion efforts were highlighted, with plans for projects in regions like Central Asia and Southeast Asia.
- Ongoing investments in research and development, highlighted by holding 72 patents, showcase the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.
Potential Negatives
- Total Revenues decreased by 5.5% year-over-year, indicating a potential decline in market demand for the company's services.
- Net Income decreased by 31.3% compared to fiscal year 2023, raising concerns about profitability and financial health.
- Clean-Energy Equipment Revenue declined by 14.6%, suggesting adverse market conditions and increased competition in the domestic market.
FAQ
What are Leishen Energy's financial highlights for fiscal year 2024?
Leishen Energy reported a 243% increase in operating cash flow, total revenues of $69.07 million, and a net income of $7.99 million.
Why did Leishen Energy's total revenues decline in 2024?
The decline was mainly due to lower sales of clean-energy equipment in the domestic market, partially offset by growth in the new energy business.
What segments contributed to Leishen Energy's revenue performance?
Key segments included clean-energy equipment, digitalization and integration equipment, and new energy sales, with new energy sales growing by 11.3%.
What is the business outlook for Leishen Energy in fiscal year 2025?
The company aims for international expansion, technology and innovation investments, customer diversification, and enhanced operational efficiencies.
How has Leishen Energy managed its costs in the fiscal year 2024?
Leishen Energy focused on disciplined cost management and efficiency gains to improve operating cash flow despite facing market pressures.
BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. ("Leishen Energy"), a leading provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced its fiscal year 2024 financial results, showcasing robust performance driven by effective cost management, strategic market expansion, and growing demand for the Company’s innovative product offerings.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Operating Cash Flow Grows 243%,
rising to USD $15.07 million in fiscal year 2024, up from USD $4.39 million in fiscal year 2023, marking a more than 243% year-over-year increase. This sharp rise was driven by robust accounts receivable collections, efficiency gains, and disciplined costs.
Total Revenues
were
USD $69.07 million
, compared to USD $73.08 million in fiscal year 2023, representing a
5.5% decrease
year-over-year. The decline was primarily attributable to lower sales of clean-energy equipment in the domestic market, partially offset by growth in the Company’s new energy business.
Gross Profit
totaled
USD $16.03 million
, down from USD $18.38 million in the prior year, reflecting a gross margin of 23.2% (25.1% in fiscal year 2023). The margin decrease was primarily driven by lower margins in oil and gas engineering technical services.
Net Income
was
USD $7.99 million
, compared to USD $11.63 million in fiscal year 2023, reflecting a
31.3% decrease
.
Operating Expenses
rose from USD $6.49 million in fiscal year 2023 to USD $8.48 million in fiscal year 2024, largely due to higher selling and marketing costs associated with international market expansion, as well as increased research and development.
Net Income Attributable to Leishen Energy
was USD $8.10 million, reflecting a decrease of USD $3.76 million year-over-year.
Segment Performance
Clean-Energy Equipment
Revenue declined by 14.6% year-over-year, to USD $33.82 million, mainly due to reduced domestic orders amid tighter market competition and lower selling prices for certain common products. The segment contributed 49.0% of total revenues.
Digitalization and Integration Equipment
Revenue was USD $3.08 million, reflecting a modest year-over-year decline. Gross margin improved to 18.2% as the Company continued to streamline costs and enhance efficiency.
New Energy Sales
Revenue grew 11.3%, reaching USD $25.82 million, driven by increased demand for natural gas. The Company added a major new client in fiscal year 2024, contributing over USD $1.5 million in revenue.
Oil and Gas Engineering Technical Services
Revenue was USD $6.35 million, representing a decrease of 8.4% from the prior year, due to intensified pricing pressure and customers adopting lower-cost operating models. Despite increased competition, the Company continues to develop new projects at home and abroad.
Management Commentary
“We are pleased to report that while Leishen Energy experienced year-over-year declines in revenue and profitability in fiscal 2024, we have strengthened our position in new energy sales and increased our presence in international markets,” said Hongliang Li, Chief Executive Officer of Leishen Energy. “The successful expansion of our customer base—particularly in overseas regions—and ongoing investments in research and development underscore our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance energy solutions.”
Zhiping Yu, Chief Financial Officer, added: “As we navigate near-term market pressures, we remain focused on cost optimization and strategic capital allocation. We believe our prudent balance sheet management, coupled with targeted investments in key growth areas, will help us enhance our financial performance and maintain sustainable returns for our shareholders in the years to come.”
Business Outlook
The Company aims to capitalize on the following growth drivers and strategic initiatives in fiscal year 2025 and beyond:
International Expansion
: Continued pursuit of overseas projects in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including joint reserve warehouses of spare parts with major oilfields and new power plant operation and maintenance projects in Africa.
Technology and Innovation
: Further investment in research and development to strengthen patented technologies, with 72 patents now held across clean-energy equipment, oil and gas engineering technical services, and new energy production and operation.
Customer Diversification
: Ongoing efforts to deepen relationships with long-standing domestic clients while expanding the Company’s international customer pipeline, particularly in digitalization and integration equipment sales.
Operational Efficiencies
: Enhancement of cost-control measures, rigorous supply chain management, and new supplier partnerships to mitigate inflationary pressures and disruptions.
LEISHEN ENERGY HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2024
2023
Variance
Amount
% of
revenue
Amount
% of
revenue
Amount
%
Revenues
$
69,073,374
100.0
%
$
73,084,448
100.0
%
$
(4,011,074
)
(5.5
)%
Cost of revenues
(53,038,855
)
(76.8
)%
(54,705,407
)
(74.9
)%
1,666,552
(3.0
)%
Gross profit
16,034,519
23.2
%
18,379,041
25.1
%
(2,344,522
)
(12.8
)%
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
2,053,194
3.0
%
775,957
1.1
%
1,277,237
164.6
%
General and administrative
5,979,890
8.7
%
5,553,912
7.6
%
425,978
7.7
%
Research and development
449,542
0.7
%
158,657
0.2
%
290,885
183.3
%
Total operating expenses
8,482,626
12.4
%
6,488,526
8.9
%
1,994,100
30.7
%
Income from operations
7,551,893
10.8
%
11,890,515
16.2
%
(4,338,622
)
(36.5
)%
Other income (loss):
Interest expense
(57,018
)
(0.1
)%
(67,964
)
(0.1
)%
10,946
(16.1
)%
Exchange (loss) gains
(18,107
)
0.0
%
280,538
0.4
%
(298,645
)
(106.5
)%
Gain from equity investment
81,150
0.1
%
80,616
0.10
%
534
0.7
%
Net investment income
445,271
0.6
%
108,671
0.1
%
336,600
309.7
%
Other expenses, net
171,845
0.2
%
71,850
0.0
%
99,995
139.2
%
Total other income, net
623,141
0.8
%
473,711
0.6
%
149,430
31.5
%
Income before income taxes
8,175,034
11.6
%
12,364,226
16.8
%
(4,189,192
)
(33.9
)%
Provision for income taxes
184,818
0.3
%
729,506
1.0
%
(544,688
)
(74.7
)%
Net income
7,990,216
11.3
%
11,634,720
15.8
%
(3,644,504
)
(31.3
)%
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(105,655
)
(0.2
)%
(223,870
)
(0.3
)%
118,215
(52.8
)%
Net income attributable to Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.
$
8,095,871
11.5
%
$
11,858,590
16.1
%
$
(3,762,719
)
(31.7
)%
LEISHEN ENERGY HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30,
2024
2023
US$
US$
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
5,811,798
$
4,567,608
Restricted cash
1,489,216
-
Short-term investments
17,850,648
7,234,607
Accounts receivable, net
21,826,297
30,742,914
Notes receivable
1,054,528
1,304,004
Advance to suppliers, net
5,896,595
5,637,829
Inventories
5,396,634
7,877,202
Due from related parties
31,535
44,848
Loan receivable - related party
822,878
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
1,567,060
1,351,049
Total current assets
61,747,189
58,760,061
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
1,758,515
1,670,461
Deferred offering costs
437,653
271,155
Property and equipment, net
4,111,919
3,838,135
Intangible assets
140,070
152,901
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
668,259
712,065
Loans receivable, non-current
725,699
-
Other non-current assets
44,746
52,351
Total non-current assets
7,886,861
6,697,068
Total Assets
$
69,634,050
$
65,457,129
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term loans
$
50,899
$
1,090,378
Accounts payable
10,731,238
11,758,870
Advance from customers
2,292,728
1,465,285
Taxes payable
3,418,725
2,755,661
Due to related parties
9,239,059
13,387,546
Operating lease liabilities
68,291
62,057
Other payables and other current liabilities
1,339,969
1,303,371
Total current liabilities
27,140,909
31,823,168
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term loans
1,127,380
49,676
Deferred tax liabilities, net
307,513
1,175,703
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
602,735
650,007
Total non-current liabilities
2,037,628
1,875,386
Total Liabilities
29,178,537
33,698,554
Equity:
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,500,000 shares issued and outstanding*
15,500
15,500
Subscription receivable
(15,500
)
(15,500
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,617,966
1,617,966
Statutory reserves
1,690,994
1,565,649
Retained earnings
37,339,006
29,368,480
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(861,374
)
(1,746,809
)
Total equity attributable to Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd
39,786,592
30,805,286
Non-controlling interests
668,921
953,289
Total Equity
40,455,513
31,758,575
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
69,634,050
$
65,457,129
About Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.
The Leishen Group was founded in 2007 and is a China-based provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a commitment to providing customers with high-performance, safe and cost-effective energy solutions. Our major lines of business include (i) sale of clean-energy industry; (ii) new energy production and operation; (iii) digitalization and integration equipment; and (iv) oil and gas engineering technical services. At present, the Group holds more than 70 patents and software copyrights, forming a comprehensive ecosystem of core technical capabilities. Currently, our business operations have expanded beyond the PRC to Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, and our service abilities and quality have been widely recognized and praised by foreign customers. Efficient, safe and energy-saving equipment combined with professional technical services have enabled our brand to gain positive attention and recognition from our customers and enabled us to become a well-known equipment and services provider in the oil and gas industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:
www.r-egroup.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s share offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Wei
Email:hwey@horizonconsultancy.co
