Leila Zhang Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $202K In Yum China Holdings Stock

Disclosed on March 14, Leila Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday outlined that Zhang executed a sale of 4,000 shares of Yum China Holdings with a total value of $202,358.

Yum China Holdings shares are trading up 2.32% at $50.23 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Get to Know Yum China Holdings Better

With more than 16,000 units and almost USD 12 billion in systemwide sales in 2024, Yum China is the largest restaurant operator in China. It generates revenue through its own restaurants and franchise fees. Key concepts include KFC (11,648 units) and Pizza Hut (3,724), but the company's portfolio also includes other brands such as Little Sheep, Taco Bell, Huang Ji Huang, and Lavazza (collectively representing more than 1,000 units). Yum China is a trademark licensee of Yum Brands, paying 3% of total systemwide sales to the company it separated from in October 2016.

Yum China Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Yum China Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.09% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 13.72%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Yum China Holdings's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.3.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Yum China Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 21.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Yum China Holdings's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.69, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.33 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Yum China Holdings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.