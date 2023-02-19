Leiji Matsumoto, creator of 'Space Battleship Yamato', dies aged 85

February 19, 2023 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Leiji Matsumoto, the Japanese manga and anime author known internationally as a creator of the 1970s TV series "Space Battleship Yamato", has died aged 85, his office said on Monday.

Matsumoto gained global fame as director of the series, which was titled "Star Blazers" in the United States.

Other well-known works include the manga series "Galaxy Express 999", which was also turned into a popular anime series.

He is the recipient of several awards from the Japanese government, as well as the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government.

Matsumoto, who started drawing at the age of six, died of heart failure on Feb. 13 in Tokyo, Japanese media reported.

