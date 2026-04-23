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Leidos Wins $617 Mln U.S. Army Contract For Air Defense Launchers

April 23, 2026 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) on Thursday said it received a $617 million contract from the U.S. Army to build and deliver additional launchers for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) system, the Army's newest mobile, ground-based air defense system.

Combined with $356 million awarded in July and September 2025, Leidos now has nearly $1.2 billion in production contracts with the U.S. Army.

Leidos said it has more than 100 launchers committed for delivery, with the contracts supporting production, as well as ongoing research, development and testing, and paving the way for potential future orders through 2029.

Leidos shares closed at $150.71 on Wednesday, down 1.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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