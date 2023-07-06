Leidos To Invest $31.7 Mln To Establish Security Systems Manufacturing Facility In South Carolina

(RTTNews) - Leidos, Inc. (LDOS) announced Thursday it will invest $31.7 million to establish a new security systems manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, creating up to 170 new jobs in the region over time.

This will be the company's third security systems manufacturing location in the U.S., expanding its presence and support to customers.

The new facility will produce security systems for Leidos' Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) operation. These systems provide threat detection by screening baggage, cargo and people at checkpoints around the world.

Located in Ladson Industrial Park, the new 150,000-square-foot facility will enable Leidos to onshore more manufacturing increasing the company's critical capacity to support its growing customer base. The facility is currently under construction and is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

