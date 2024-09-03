News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Secures CDC Contract Worth $51 Mln For National Healthcare Safety Network

September 03, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $51 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also known as CDC.

This contract is aimed at modernizing, developing, maintaining, and supporting the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) over the next five years.

The company plans to utilize its expertise in data management and mission software to improve the NHSN platform, incorporating essential support applications and insights from federal agency partners focused on patient safety and healthcare delivery throughout the United States.

The NHSN system enables electronic messaging from health records, aids in infection prevention, monitors healthcare capacity, tracks vaccination rates, and helps mitigate the spread of threats such as COVID-19 and drug-resistant infections.

Leidos indicated that this contract enhances its efforts in delivering essential data to understand healthcare prevention initiatives and practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.