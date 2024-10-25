Leidos raises quarterly dividend to 40c from 38c per share

Leidos (LDOS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40c per outstanding share of common stock, a 2c increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of 38c per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 31 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16.

