Leidos raises FY24 EPS view to $9.80-$10.00 from $8.60-$9.00, consensus $9.08

Raises FY24 revenue view to $16.35B-$16.45B from $16.1B-$16.4B, consensus $16.3B. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA margin in high 12% range. Sees FY24 cash flows provided by operating activities $1.35B.

