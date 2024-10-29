Leidos raises FY24 EPS view to $9.80-$10.00 from $8.60-$9.00, consensus $9.08

Raises FY24 revenue view to $16.35B-$16.45B from $16.1B-$16.4B, consensus $16.3B. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA margin in high 12% range. Sees FY24 cash flows provided by operating activities $1.35B.
- Leidos reports Q3 EPS $2.93, consensus $2.02
- LDOS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Leidos Holdings Updates Bylaws for Improved Transparency
- Leidos raises quarterly dividend to 40c from 38c per share
- Leidos receives success memorandum from Defense Innovation Unit
