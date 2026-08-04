Leidos' Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $3.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 by 12.4%. Earnings increased 1.6% from $3.21 in the year-ago quarter.



On a GAAP basis, earnings per share were $2.81, down from $3.01 a year ago. Management attributed the year-over-year decline in GAAP results to discrete costs tied to the Entrust acquisition and the pending joint venture involving security-related businesses.

LDOS' Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $4.56 billion, up 7.2% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion by 4.5%. Organic revenues increased 3.9% to $4.41 billion.



The company said revenues grew on higher customer demand for defense technology products, energy and air traffic management solutions, and intelligence mission support. Acquisition and divestiture revenues totaled $150 million compared with $9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Demand remained solid in the quarter. Net bookings totaled $4.9 billion, translating into a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. The trailing-12-month book-to-bill ratio was also 1.1, supporting year-over-year growth in both total and funded backlog.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

LDOS’ Backlog

Backlog at quarter-end was $48.71 billion, including $10.22 billion funded and $38.49 billion unfunded. Total backlog increased 5% year over year, while funded backlog jumped 44%.



By segment, Intelligence & Digital backlog totaled $18.41 billion, Health was $6.61 billion, Homeland was $9.93 billion and Defense was $13.76 billion. Backlog as of July 3, 2026, included $371 million acquired through the Entrust transaction within the Homeland segment.

Operational Statistics of LDOS

Cost of revenues totaled $3.74 billion compared with $3.47 billion in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $283 million from $217 million, while acquisition, integration and restructuring costs rose to $27 million from $2 million.



Operating income was $514 million, down from $571 million in the year-ago period. The operating margin contracted to 11.3% from 13.4%. Interest expense increased to $69 million from $55 million.



Adjusted EBITDA declined to $631 million from $647 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.8% compared with 15.2% a year ago. The prior-year quarter benefited from several one-time, non-operational gains, including a $25 million insurance reimbursement for legal costs.

Leidos’ Segmental Performance

Intelligence & Digital revenues rose to $1.50 billion from $1.41 billion, supported by recent contract awards and higher Intelligence Community mission-support volumes. The segment also included $9 million of revenues from Kudu Dynamics. Non-GAAP operating margin remained unchanged at 10.1%.



Health revenues declined to $1.09 billion from $1.18 billion, primarily due to lower medical disability examination volumes. Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 23.8% from 26.3%.



Homeland revenues increased to $1.02 billion from $771 million, driven by continued demand in the Air Traffic and Energy businesses. Results included $141 million from Entrust. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 12.1% from 9.3% on a better mix of security products, improved program performance and lower indirect expenses.



Defense revenues were $955 million compared with $899 million a year ago, reflecting increased demand for several defense technology product lines. Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.9% compared with 10% in the prior-year period.

LDOS’ Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $748 million at quarter-end compared with $1.11 billion as of Jan. 2, 2026. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, increased to $6.01 billion from $4.63 billion over the same period.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $793 million for the quarter, up from $486 million in the prior-year period.



Leidos returned $127 million to shareholders, including $72 million in share repurchases and $55 million in dividend payments.

LDOS’ 2026 Guidance

Leidos raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $18.20-$18.40 billion from the prior range of $18.00-$18.40 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $18.12 billion, which is below the company’s guided range.



Non-GAAP earnings are now projected at $12.20-$12.50 per share compared with the previous range of $12.10-$12.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $12.30 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company also raised its cash flows provided by operating activities outlook to approximately $1.85 billion from approximately $1.80 billion.

LDOS’ Zacks Rank

Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.78 by 8.7%. The bottom line also improved 20.8% from $5.20 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1.66 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion by 5.9%. The top line also jumped 9.8% from $1.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.84 by 12.3%. The bottom line, however, declined 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8.15.



NOC’s total sales of $10.88 billion in the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.80 billion by 0.7%. The top line also improved 5.1% from $10.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 8.5%. The bottom line also improved 31.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.16.



In the fourth quarter, AAR generated net sales of $928 million. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892 million by 4%. The figure also increased 23% from $754.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.