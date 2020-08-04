Leidos Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Aug. 4, 2020, to discuss its Q2 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://ir.leidos.com

To participate in the call, dial 877-869-3847 (US) or +1-201-689-8261 (International).

A replay of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 (US) or : +1-201-612-7415 (International) and entering conference ID 13706044.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.