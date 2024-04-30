Leidos Q1 Profit Up Above Estimates; Ups Annual Profit Guidance Above View; Stock Rises - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

For the full year, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has revised up its earnings guidance above estimates, whereas revenue outlook in line.

Excluding items, for the full year, Leidos now expects income per share of $8.40 to $8.80 against its previous outlook of $7.50 to $7.90 per share. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $7.85 per share, for the year.

Annual revenue is expected to be in the range of $16 billion to $16.4 billion, higher than earlier guidance of $15.7 billion to $16.1 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenue $16.02 billion.

LDOS was trading up by 6.37 percent at $140.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q1 Results:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $284 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.98 billion from $3.70 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.07 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.80

