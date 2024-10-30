Leidos price target raised to $180 from $145 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise that were driven by broader portfolio strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The commentary on the Health sector was also positive, and the management’s initial 2025 outlook was well received by investors, RBC added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LDOS:
- Leidos awarded $93M contract to support Navy, Marine Corps weapons systems
- Leidos price target raised to $200 from $175 at TD Cowen
- Leidos price target raised to $218 from $180 at Baird
- Leidos price target raised to $230 from $183 at Wells Fargo
- Leidos price target raised to $220 from $194 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.