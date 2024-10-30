News & Insights

Leidos price target raised to $180 from $145 at RBC Capital

October 30, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise that were driven by broader portfolio strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The commentary on the Health sector was also positive, and the management’s initial 2025 outlook was well received by investors, RBC added.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
