Leidos price target raised to $180 from $145 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise that were driven by broader portfolio strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The commentary on the Health sector was also positive, and the management’s initial 2025 outlook was well received by investors, RBC added.

