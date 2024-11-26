Leidos price target lowered to $205 from $230 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $205 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees pressure on federal spending from here, but risk-reward looks attractive with 40%-50% upside in status quo spending scenario. Given cautious commentary from Wells’ D.C. contacts, the firm now assumes flat spending for both DoD O&M and civil discretionary off of a FY25 budget, which is now mostly fully baked.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LDOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.