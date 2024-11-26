News & Insights

Stocks

Leidos price target lowered to $205 from $230 at Wells Fargo

November 26, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $205 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees pressure on federal spending from here, but risk-reward looks attractive with 40%-50% upside in status quo spending scenario. Given cautious commentary from Wells’ D.C. contacts, the firm now assumes flat spending for both DoD O&M and civil discretionary off of a FY25 budget, which is now mostly fully baked.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LDOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.