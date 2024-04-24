Leidos (LDOS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, before market open.

Leidos has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.85%. Strong revenue performance across the majority of its business segments is likely to have contributed to the overall performance of the company in the first quarter. However, higher interest expenses might have hurt the bottom line.

Factors to Consider

LDOS generates revenues from its three segments — Defense Solutions, Health and Civil.

Organic growth due to increased sales volume from programs like hypersonics and the Sentinel, along with positive synergies from the Cobham Special Mission acquisition, must have bolstered the Defense Solution’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Solid revenues from contracts won in the prior quarters can be expected to have boosted the top-line performance of the Health and Civil business segments.

The expected strong financial results in each of LDOS’ segments must have aided the company’s overall top line in the first quarter.

A strong top-line expectation, along with improved program execution and disciplined cost management initiatives taken by LDOS, is likely to have boosted Leidos' bottom line in the quarter to be reported. However, higher interest expense might have had some negative impact on LDOS’ overall earnings performance.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.80 billion, indicating an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.65 per share, indicating an improvement of 12.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Projections Suggest Growth

The strong demand for Leidos products can be gauged by its backlog strength. Our model expects Leidos’ backlog to increase 1.8% to $35.73 billion in the first quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for LDOS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.



Leidos has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

