Leidos (LDOS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Leidos (LDOS) closed at $153.20, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The stock of security and engineering company has fallen by 4.75% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 5, 2026. On that day, Leidos is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.27 billion, up 0.51% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.25 per share and a revenue of $17.91 billion, indicating changes of +2.17% and +4.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Currently, Leidos is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Leidos's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.12.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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