Is Leidos (LDOS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Leidos (LDOS). LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.94. Over the past year, LDOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.34 and as low as 12.02, with a median of 16.41.

We also note that LDOS holds a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LDOS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.89. Within the past year, LDOS's PEG has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.48.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LDOS has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.68.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LDOS has a P/CF ratio of 12.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LDOS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 39.65. Within the past 12 months, LDOS's P/CF has been as high as 18.38 and as low as 11.01, with a median of 15.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Leidos is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LDOS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

