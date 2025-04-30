Leidos (LDOS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Leidos (LDOS) closed at $147.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

Shares of the security and engineering company have appreciated by 9.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.47, marking a 7.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.08 billion, indicating a 2.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.51 per share and revenue of $17.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.94% and +2.57%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Leidos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Leidos is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Leidos has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.95, which means Leidos is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that LDOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.