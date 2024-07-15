Leidos (LDOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Leidos (LDOS) closed at $148.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Shares of the security and engineering company witnessed a gain of 4.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.26, marking a 25.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.02 billion, up 4.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.75 per share and a revenue of $16.15 billion, signifying shifts of +19.86% and +4.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Leidos is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.83.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

