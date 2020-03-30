Leidos (LDOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $93.40, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the security and engineering company had lost 11.1% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 24.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LDOS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LDOS to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.91 billion, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.65 per share and revenue of $12.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.28% and +16.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LDOS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. LDOS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LDOS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

