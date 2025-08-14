Is Leidos (LDOS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Leidos (LDOS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 26.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.3% on average. This means that Leidos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Crexendo (CXDO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.7%.

Over the past three months, Crexendo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Leidos belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.8% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Crexendo belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +8.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Leidos and Crexendo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

