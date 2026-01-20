Leidos (LDOS) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

Leidos (LDOS) ended the recent trading session at $190.92, demonstrating a -1.94% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

The security and engineering company's stock has climbed by 4.65% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 17, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.55, reflecting a 7.59% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion, down 2.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $17.22 billion, which would represent changes of +14.99% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Leidos is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.01, which means Leidos is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that LDOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

