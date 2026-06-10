Leidos (LDOS) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $121.69, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.98%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Leidos in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, down 8.41% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.36 billion, showing a 2.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.25 per share and a revenue of $17.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.17% and +4.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Leidos is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Leidos is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.96, which means Leidos is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LDOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.