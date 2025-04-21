Leidos (LDOS) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Leidos (LDOS) ending at $138.24, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Shares of the security and engineering company have appreciated by 4.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.47, reflecting a 7.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.08 billion, showing a 2.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.51 per share and revenue of $17.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.94% and +2.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. Right now, Leidos possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Leidos is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.28, so one might conclude that Leidos is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LDOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

