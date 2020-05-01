Leidos (LDOS) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Leidos (LDOS) closed at $97.89, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the security and engineering company had gained 11.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LDOS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LDOS to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.88 billion, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $12.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.19% and +14.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LDOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% lower within the past month. LDOS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LDOS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.2, which means LDOS is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

