Leidos (LDOS) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed at $125.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the security and engineering company had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Leidos in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 12.24% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.8 billion, indicating a 2.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.76 per share and a revenue of $15.97 billion, indicating changes of +6.3% and +3.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. At present, Leidos boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Leidos is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.56.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

