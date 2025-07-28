Leidos (LDOS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $160.35, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

The stock of security and engineering company has risen by 4.86% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.63, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.23 billion, indicating a 2.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.87 per share and a revenue of $17.14 billion, indicating changes of +6.46% and +2.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.09% increase. Leidos is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Leidos is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.78, so one might conclude that Leidos is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that LDOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

