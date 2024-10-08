Leidos (LDOS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Leidos (LDOS) reached $166.62, with a -0.02% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen an increase of 8.6% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.95, indicating a 3.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.04 billion, indicating a 3.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.95 per share and a revenue of $16.27 billion, indicating changes of +22.6% and +5.39%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Leidos is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Leidos's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so one might conclude that Leidos is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LDOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

