Leidos (LDOS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $107.18, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the security and engineering company have depreciated by 12.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.91, marking a 9.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.39 billion, indicating a 3.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.26 per share and a revenue of $18.08 billion, indicating changes of +2.25% and +5.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. At present, Leidos boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Leidos currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.96 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that LDOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.