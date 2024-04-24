Leidos (LDOS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Leidos (LDOS) ended the recent trading session at $128.90, demonstrating a +0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the security and engineering company had lost 0.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.24%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.8 billion, showing a 2.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.77 per share and revenue of $15.97 billion, which would represent changes of +6.44% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Currently, Leidos is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.

Meanwhile, LDOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

