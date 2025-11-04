Leidos (LDOS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Leidos (LDOS) reported $4.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.05 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61, the EPS surprise was +16.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Health & Civil : $1.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenues- National Security and Digital : $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Commercial & International : $571 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $581.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $571 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $581.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues- Defense Systems : $582 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $534.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $582 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $534.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Operating income (loss)- Corporate : $-59 million versus $-61.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-59 million versus $-61.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.75 million.

: $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.75 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $52 million versus $46.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $52 million versus $46.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- National Security & Digital : $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.75 million.

: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.75 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil : $334 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $260.68 million.

: $334 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $260.68 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital : $201 million versus $184.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $201 million versus $184.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International : $46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.82 million.

: $46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.82 million. Operating income (loss)- Health & Civil: $328 million compared to the $267.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Leidos have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

