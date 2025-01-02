Leidos (LDOS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Leidos (LDOS) ended the recent trading session at $143.30, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security and engineering company had lost 12.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 10.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.12 billion, reflecting a 3.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.69% upward. Right now, Leidos possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.94, so one might conclude that Leidos is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LDOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

