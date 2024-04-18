Leidos (LDOS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Leidos (LDOS) standing at $123.76, reflecting a -0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.75% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.97% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2024. On that day, Leidos is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.24%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.8 billion, indicating a 2.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $15.97 billion, indicating changes of +6.3% and +3.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Leidos holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Leidos has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

It's also important to note that LDOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.