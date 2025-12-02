Is Leidos (LDOS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Leidos (LDOS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 30.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Leidos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ATN International (ATNI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.3%.

Over the past three months, ATN International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 72.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.5% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ATN International belongs to the Wireless National industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Leidos and ATN International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

