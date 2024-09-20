Is Leidos (LDOS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Leidos (LDOS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Leidos is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 44.2% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Textron (TXT). The stock has returned 10.6% year-to-date.

For Textron, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.7% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Textron is also part of the same industry.

Leidos and Textron could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

