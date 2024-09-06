Leidos (LDOS) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Leidos (LDOS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LDOS broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, LDOS has gained 7.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LDOS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch LDOS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

