Leidos (LDOS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed at $182.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.69% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen an increase of 2.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.62, indicating a 10.58% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.28 billion, up 2.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $17.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.89% and +2.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Leidos presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Leidos is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.7, which means Leidos is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, LDOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.