Leidos (LDOS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Leidos (LDOS) closed at $185.26, marking a +2.71% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.62, showcasing a 10.58% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, up 2.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $17.15 billion, which would represent changes of +9.89% and +2.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Leidos. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Leidos holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Leidos's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Leidos is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LDOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.