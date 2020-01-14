Leidos (LDOS) Enters Into an Alliance With Clarify Health

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and Clarify Health Solutions Inc. recently signed a partnership for delivering advanced analytic solutions to healthcare partners. Per the agreement terms, Leidos will deliver Clarify-generated predictive insights, directly into a customer’s healthcare operations, through its careC2 platform.



Rationale Behind the Alliance



In recent times, it has been observed that companies specializing in providing advanced analytics are focusing on delivering complex and contrasting health data into actionable insights, with the intention of facilitating improved healthcare operations. This, in turn, has been boosting the growth prospects of the global healthcare analytics market.



Notably, per Markets and Markets Research, the global healthcare analytics market is expected to see a CAGR of 28.3% from $14 billion in 2019 to $50.5 billion by 2024. In line with this, Leidos and Clarify Health's latest alliance is primarily aimed at capturing the larger share of this growing market in the days to come.



How Will This Alliance Benefit Leidos?



Clarify Health currently has one of the largest patient-level datasets in healthcare, which it uses to generate valuable predictive healthcare insights. These insights are widely used by clients across health systems, health plans and life sciences companies. Meanwhile, Leidos’ careC2 platform provides customers with tools to design, build and commercialize their own applications and get a real-time view of their healthcare operations.



Notably, owing to the alliance, Leidos will be in a position to combine the existing abilities of its careC2 data services with Clarify Health’s analytics capabilities. The advanced predictive data insights gained through the combined expertise of both companies will ultimately improve the value of Leidos’ customers and increase performance transparency in healthcare.



