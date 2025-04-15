Leidos (LDOS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Leidos (LDOS) standing at $141.40, reflecting a -1.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the security and engineering company have appreciated by 3.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Leidos will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.47, showcasing a 7.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating a 2.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.51 per share and a revenue of $17.09 billion, signifying shifts of +2.94% and +2.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Leidos holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Leidos is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

Also, we should mention that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

