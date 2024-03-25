Leidos (LDOS) Builds Air Traffic Management Center in Singapore

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS recently established an Air Traffic Management (“ATM”) Center of Excellence in Singapore to meet the rapidly growing demand to manage air traffic in the global aviation market. This new ATM center aims to provide useful research for offering effective solutions to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (“CAAS”) and Air Navigation Service Providers in the Indo-Pacific region.



The newly established ATM center will utilize Leidos’ comprehensive air traffic management platform, Skyline-X, to provide joint research and development for runway-based operations and advanced international air traffic management capabilities.

LDOS’ Prospects in the Asia-Pacific Region

The steadily recovering air travel worldwide since early 2022, along with gradually improving global economic activities, has boosted air traffic demand significantly in recent times. Asia-Pacific, constituting a major portion of the global aviation market, has also been reflecting solid growth trends.



Per a report by the International Air Transport Association (“IATA”), published in January 2024, as of October 2023, total passenger demand in the Asia Pacific was back to 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels. IATA expects Asia-Pacific to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2024, with the region expected to be the fastest-growing one over the next 20 years.



Since an expanding air travel demand better infrastructural support, the need for more modernized and efficient air traffic management is expected to rise. This should encourage companies like Leidos, which offers effective air traffic management solutions to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific aviation industry. The latest ATM center establishment is a bright example of that.

Peer Opportunities

Apart from LDOS, stocks that are expected to reap the benefits of the growing air traffic demand in the Asia Pacific are Boeing BA, RTX Corporation RTX and Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, which are also adopting measures to cope up with the pace of growing traffic.



Boeing’s Flight Management Computer and Control Display Unit (CDU) systems play a crucial role in managing flight operations, including navigation, communication and surveillance. Boeing, which already enjoys a solid presence in Asia Pacific region, is thus involved in its air traffic management industry as well.



In June 2023, Boeing signed an agreement with AirNav Indonesia to explore initiatives to further enhance the safety and efficiency of Indonesia’s national air traffic management system. This agreement can be expected to improve flight operations in Indonesia’s aviation systems.



RTX delivers Air Traffic Management Systems in more than 45 countries. Its next-generation Mode S MSSR system is a detection radar that brings together indigenous state-of-the-art surveillance technologies to provide cutting-edge, reliable hardware to air traffic operators around the world.



In February 2024, the company’s Collins Aerospace unit was selected by Air India to supply a full suite of avionics hardware catering to the airline's expanding Boeing 737 MAX fleet. Through these advanced suits of avionics, RTX will contribute significantly to better air traffic management in India.



Leonardo’s ATM technologies and services for manned and uncrewed aircraft ensure control of all stages of flight and management of ground operations through integrated and modular systems.



In October 2021, Leonardo, in partnership with the joint venture AAT (Advanced Air Traffic Systems) and the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia, completed the new air traffic control center in Kuala Lumpur. Leonardo’s LeadInSky, a state-of-the-art ATC automation system, is used to enhance the management of Malaysian airspace.





