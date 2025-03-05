Leidos (LDOS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Leidos (LDOS) closed the latest trading day at $133.71, indicating a +1.13% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.

The security and engineering company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.45, indicating a 6.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.08 billion, showing a 2.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.44 per share and a revenue of $17.09 billion, representing changes of +2.25% and +2.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Leidos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.04% upward. Right now, Leidos possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Leidos currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.04.

It is also worth noting that LDOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.