Leidos (LDOS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Leidos (LDOS) ended the recent trading session at $154.94, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security and engineering company had gained 2.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2024. On that day, Leidos is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.01 billion, indicating a 4.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.86% and +4.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Leidos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.33.

Also, we should mention that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

