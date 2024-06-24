Leidos (LDOS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Leidos (LDOS) reached $148.56, with a +1.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security and engineering company had lost 3.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, up 25.56% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4 billion, indicating a 4.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $16.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.86% and +4.1%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Leidos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Leidos is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.93.

It's also important to note that LDOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

