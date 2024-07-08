Leidos (LDOS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $145.56, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the security and engineering company had gained 0.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Leidos in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.56%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.01 billion, showing a 4.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.75 per share and a revenue of $16.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.86% and +4.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Leidos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Leidos possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.63. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.6.

Also, we should mention that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.