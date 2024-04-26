Leidos (LDOS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $130.36, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Shares of the security and engineering company have depreciated by 0.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 12.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating a 2.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.77 per share and a revenue of $15.97 billion, representing changes of +6.44% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Leidos presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Leidos is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.35 of its industry.

Investors should also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

