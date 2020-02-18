Leidos Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects: non-GAAP earning per share of $5.30 to $5.65; adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.0% to 10.2%; and revenues of $12.6 billion to $13.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.52, on revenue of $12.02 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.51 compared to $1.10, a year ago. Revenues were $2.95 billion, an increase of 11.6% from prior year. Defense Solutions revenues were $1.40 billion, up 10.7% year-over-year.

As of January 3, 2020, the company had $668 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.0 billion in debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.