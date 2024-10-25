Leidos Holdings Updates Bylaws for Improved Transparency

An update from Leidos Holdings ( (LDOS) ) is now available.

Leidos Holdings Inc. has updated its Bylaws to improve transparency and procedural clarity for stockholders wishing to nominate directors or propose business at meetings. These updates align with Delaware General Corporation Law and include enhanced disclosure requirements for nominees and proposals, ensuring stakeholders remain informed and compliant with voting regulations.

