News & Insights

Stocks

Leidos Holdings Updates Bylaws for Improved Transparency

October 25, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Leidos Holdings ( (LDOS) ) is now available.

Leidos Holdings Inc. has updated its Bylaws to improve transparency and procedural clarity for stockholders wishing to nominate directors or propose business at meetings. These updates align with Delaware General Corporation Law and include enhanced disclosure requirements for nominees and proposals, ensuring stakeholders remain informed and compliant with voting regulations.

For an in-depth examination of LDOS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.