Leidos Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $173.89, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Experiencing a 0.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $174.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Leidos Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $173.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $150.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $168.00 $149.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $173.00 $191.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $191.00 $197.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Lowers Neutral $156.00 $162.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $197.00 $199.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Leidos Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Leidos Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Leidos Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Leidos Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

