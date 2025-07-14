Leidos Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Leidos Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.94% increase from the previous average price target of $164.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Leidos Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $186.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $178.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $173.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $150.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $168.00 $149.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Leidos Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Breaking Down Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 8.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

